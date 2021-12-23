College Football Team Pulls out of Bowl Game Due to COVID-19 Issues, Injuries

One college football team has decided to not play in its bowl game due to COVID-19 issues and season-ending injuries. On Wednesday, Texas A&M announced it will not play in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, which is set to take place on New Year’s Eve in Jacksonville, Florida. The Aggies were scheduled to play Wake Forest, but now it will be Rutgers playing in the game, according to ESPN.

“It is unfortunate, but we just don’t have enough scholarship players available to field a team,” Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher said. The Aggies finished the season with an 8-4 overall record and 4-4 in the SEC. The team’s biggest win of the season was a 41-38 victory of No. 1 Alabama. However, the Aggies lost two of their last three games, including a 27-24 loss to LSU at the end of the regular season.

“It is heartbreaking for our players, coaches, staff and fans that we are not able to play in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl,” Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “Post-season football is the pinnacle of the season and when the opportunity is lost, it hurts on many levels. As we have learned in the last 21 months of this health challenge, the well-being and safety of our student-athletes is paramount. Our players poured their heart and soul into this season and we appreciate their dedication as Aggies. Aggie football is on track for long-term success and we know that the best is yet to come.”

Before Rutgers accepted the invitation, Wake Forest athletic director John Currie said at least five teams have reached out expressing interest to play. The Gator Bowl said it was “aggressively” working with the NCAA to find a replacement team.

“I’m an optimist by nature,” Currie said. “Right now, based upon the fact that there’s interest, I’m really encouraged, but it’s complex. Ultimately, Greg McGarity, who’s done a great job as the executive director of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, it’s sort of in his hands to figure out how that needs to work.” Wake Forest finished the season with a 10-3 record. It’s the first time since 2006 the Demon Deacons have won at least 10 games.