Texans' Bradley Roby Suspended 6 Games for PED Violation

Bradley Roby will miss the rest of the 2020 NFL season. On Monday night, the Houston Texans cornerback announced he has been suspended for six games for violating the league's performance enhancing substance policy. This comes shortly after Texans wide receiver Will Fuller received a six-game suspension for the same violation.

"I apologize to my family, my teammates, the Houston Texans organization and the fans," Roby said in a statement via James Palmer of the NFL Network. "A few months ago I unknowingly used a product that was contaminated with a banned substance by the NFL. I recognized that it is my job to know, and be responsible for, everything I put in my body. I will be suspended for 6 games ending my season. I will take the necessary steps in the future to prevent this from ever happening again. I look forward to rejoining my teammates next season in our goal to bring a championship to Houston."

It has been a rough season for the Texans. Currently, the team is 4-7 on the year and fired coach and general manager Bill O'Brien in October after getting off to an 0-4 start. They are just three games out of the final spot in the playoffs with only five games remaining. They are not completely out of the race for the playoffs but can't afford to have any more losses.

"At the end of the day, it is what it is," Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson said in October. "We're 0-4. We've just got to keep fighting, keep pushing forward, and that's it. But for me personally, I'm not going to let it take my joy. I'm going to continue to live life, continue to work my ass off, continue to come in here every day and play football. It is what it is."

Roby, 28, signed with Texans last year after spending five seasons with the Denver Broncos. He played in 10 games this season and recorded 37 tackles, one interception and seven passes defended. His most notable season was in 2016 when he notched two interceptions and both were returned for touchdowns. In 2015, Roby helped the Broncos win the Super Bowl, tallying five tackles and three passes defended in three games. Before the start of the 2020 season, Roby signed a three-year, $36 million contract with the Texans.