Texans' Will Fuller Suspended Six Games for PEDs

The Houston Texans scored a decisive win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving after Will Fuller led the offense with two touchdown catches. Now the team will need to find a way to replace the star receiver. Fuller will miss the remainder of the season while serving a six-game suspension for PED use.

Fuller revealed his suspension with a post on Instagram. He posted a photo of himself and explained that he had taken medication from a medical professional. Fuller said that he believed this medication was allowed under the drug policy. However, he learned that this was not the case, resulting in him missing the remainder of the season and the first game of the 2021 schedule.

"Earlier this year, I sought treatment from a medical professional who prescribed medication that he believed to be permitted under the NFL’s drug policy," Fuller wrote. "As it turns out, my trust in this professional was misplaced because this medication was NOT a permitted substance under the NFL Policy on Performance Enhancing Substances.

"As a result of this mistake, I have been suspended for six games for taking this prohibited medication," Fuller continued. "I want to sincerely apologize to the Texans organization and all of my fans for this mistake. I am looking forward to putting this all behind me and returning better than ever in 2021."

The former first-round pick out of Notre Dame has been the Texans' best offensive weapon during the 2020 season. He became the No. 1 option after the team traded DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals, and he proceeded to catch 53 passes for 879 yards and eight touchdowns. More importantly, he remained healthy while other members of the receiving corps. struggled with various ailments.

With Fuller out of the lineup, the Texans will have to find another option to lead the passing attack. Brandin Cooks, who joined the team in an April trade, will become the de facto No. 1 receiver. Third-year player KekeCoutee will join him in the starting lineup after missing most of the season. However, the Texans will have to find other options to line up for the rest of the year considering that Randall Cobb will be on Injured Reserve for two more weeks. The team released Kenny Stills on Friday, only further removing playmakers from the roster.

The Texans will also have to examine Fuller's future with the franchise. He will become a free agent at the end of the season. The former Notre Dame star has never played a full 16-game schedule due to various injuries but had the opportunity in 2020. Now he will see another campaign come to an early end, creating questions about whether he will get a new contract offer from the team.