Terrell Owens Leads Rally for Colin Kaepernick in Los Angeles

✖

Terrell Owens wants Colin Kaepernick back in the NFL right now. This week, the former NFL wide receiver led a police brutality protest, which also was a rally for Kaepernick outside of SoFi Stadium, the new home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers. During the rally, Owens was chanting "NFL, take your knee off his neck. Apologize to Kaepernick."

During the rally, Owens talked to reporters about getting Kaepernick back in the NFL. “We wouldn’t be here right now if [Kaepernick] didn’t do what he did,” Owens said via Sports Illustrated. "It's all come full circle. I'm standing in the gap right now for my brother, and they owe this man an apology." In 2016, Kaepernick, who was with the San Francisco 49ers, protested police brutality and racial and social injustice by kneeling during the national anthem. When he opted out of his contract in 2017, Kaepernick couldn't join another NFL team because of the backlash he received for protesting.

NFL Hall of Fame WR Terrell Owens is leading a protest around SoFi Stadium in honor of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, and is also calling for Roger Goddell to personally apologize to Colin Kaepernick and get him back in the league. pic.twitter.com/Uw3PCVA327 — Emmanuel Morgan (@_EmmanuelMorgan) June 11, 2020

"He needs an opportunity to get his job back," Owens added. "This guy was stripped of his life. You can't tell me that he is not capable of playing in the National Football League right now." The NFL invited Kaepernick to a workout for all teams last year. It was supposed to take place at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters, but Kaepernick decided to hold his own workout at a high school in the Atlanta area. Kaepernick came close to signing with a team in 2017 as he took a visit with the Seattle Seahawks. Pete Carroll, Seahawks head coach talked about the visit this week with reporters and revealed why he didn't sign him.

"I held him in such a high regard, I didn't see him as a backup quarterback and I didn't want to put him in that situation with [Russell Wilson]," Carroll said. "I regret that we weren't the one way back when that just did it just to do it, even though I thought that it wasn't the right fit necessarily for us at the time."