NFL Insider Releases Details of Colin Kaepernick’s Private NFL Workout

Colin Kaepernick will be working out for all 32 NFL teams this weekend which could mean he will be on an NFL roster in the near future. But now the question is how will the workout process go? NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on the details of the workout which will take place at the Atlanta Falcons training facility on Wednesday and it will begin at 3 p.m. ET. Kaepernick will then conduct interviews with teams in attendance and he will then stretch and warm up along with getting measured.

Once that’s done, Kaepernick will be timed and tested and the final part of the workout will be him conducting quarterback drills. Rapoport said everything will be recorded for the teams who are and aren’t in attendance. Once Rapoport reported on the details of the workout, Twitter users had a lot to say about it.

“He was last seen on the field over 3 years ago, where he absolutely sucked, I’m sure after 3 years sulking, he’ll be much better. Not!” wrote one fan.

“He should be in the league. Better than half that have a spot on a roster,” added another.

Meanwhile another added, “Thanks [NFL], but I also have players that haven’t been able to get a workout. Would you mind setting up there’s too? The mere fact you are going out of your way to ensure this happens is admitting you colluded to keep him out. This is a charade to save face and pretty embarrassing.”

Again, all NFL teams are invited, but it’s possible not every team will be in attendance for the workout. However, there are two teams who are planning to see Kaepernick live — the Miami Dolphins and the Dallas Cowboys. Dolphins head coach Brian Flores told reporters on Wednesday he will have at least one member from the team there. As for the Cowboys, Josina Anderson of ESPN reported that the Cowboys will have a member there because they would “have nothing to lose” by attending.

Kaepernick has not played any football since the 2016 season and it was the same season where he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest the social injustice going on in the country. He was a member of the 49ers for six seasons and help the team reach the Super Bowl in 2012.