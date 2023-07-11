Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Welcomes Baby Girl

Naomi Osaka is officially a mother. According to PEOPLE, the 25-year-old tennis superstar and rapper boyfriend Cordae welcomed a baby girl in Los Angeles. This is the first baby for the couple and comes after announcing they were expecting in January.

"They are doing well," a source told PEOPLE of Osaka and her baby girl. Osaka revealed the sex of the baby in June. In an interview with PEOPLE in April, Osaka said she and Cordae have been discussing baby names and said that it be more unique than a traditional name.

Osaka also talked about having a "great support system" during her pregnancy. "There are several mothers in my life, all at different phases of motherhood. It's been nice having them share recommendations and tips along the way," Osaka said. And when it comes to her goal as a parent, Osaka added: "I would say for me, I just want to be the best version of myself. Obviously, I've never been a mother before so I'm taking it day-by-day and just trying to be someone that my son or daughter will be proud of."

When Osaka announced her pregnancy, she admitted that "The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it's the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I've dedicated my life to."

Osaka also said that she realized that "life is so short and I don't take any moments for granted, every day is a new blessing and adventure. I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'that's my mom,' haha."

Osaka also said is planning to return to tennis in January 2024 for the Australian Open. It's a tournament she has performed well as she won it all in 2019 and 2021. The last tournament the four-time Grand Slam champion competed in was in September 2022 when she withdrew from her second-round match of the Toray Pan Pacific Open due to an injury.