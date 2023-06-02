Naomi Osaka Reveals Sex of Her First Baby With Boyfriend Cordae

Naomi Osaka just shared some big news about her baby. On Friday, the 25-year-old tennis star revealed the sex of her baby on Instagram and said she and her boyfriend rapper Cordae are having a girl. Osaka shared a series of photos where she's showing off a baby bump. A couple of the photos show Osaka standing under a sign that says "A little princess is on the way." Another photo shows Cordae kissing Osaka's belly.

Osaka announced her pregnancy in January. She and Cordae, 25, have been dating since 2019 and are expected their first child together. "The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that its the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun," the four-time Grand Slam champion wrote in a caption on social media. "These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I've dedicated my life to."

"I realize that life is so short and I don't take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure," Osaka continued. "I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'that's my mom' haha." Osaka also said that she is planning to return to the court next year at the Australian Open, which is scheduled to start on Jan. 15.

Osaka withdrew from this year's Australian Open due to her pregnancy. The last tournament Osaka participated in was in September when she withdrew from the second round of the Pan Pacific Open due to an abdomen injury. Her last tournament victory was the 2021 Australian Open, and the last time she reached the finals of a tournament was last year's Miami Open when she lost to Iga Swiatek.

Osaka came onto the scene when she defeated Serena Williams in the 2018 US Open finals. She then went on to win the Australian Open in 2019 and the US Open again in 2020. She was the first woman to win successive major singles titles since Williams in 2015 and the first to win her first two in successive majors since Jennifer Capriati in 2001.