Naomi Osaka Pregnant With First Baby

Naomi Osaka is about to be a mom. The 25-year-old tennis star went to Instagram to announce she is pregnant with her first baby. Osaka showed a photo of a sonogram and wrote a message that states. "The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that its the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I've dedicated my life to."

Osaka continued: "I realize that life is so short and I don't take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure. I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'that's my mom,' haha."

And as for her future in tennis, Osaka revealed: "2023 will be a year that'll be full of lesions for me and I hope to see you guys in the star of the next one cause I'll be at the [Australian Open] 2024. Love you all infinitely. Osaka's pregnancy announcement comes shortly after announcing she's withdrawing from this year's Australian Open. According to WTA, Osaka's last match was in September when she took part in the Toray Pan Pacific Open and lost to Beatriz Haddad Maia in the Round of 16. The last grand slam tournament Osaka competed in was last year's US Open, and she lost to Danielle Collins in the first round.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar last year, Osaka talked about her experience with mental health issues. "Growing up, I kept quiet about my feelings and, in particular, about times when I felt anxious or just not myself. I do think even though mental health is a topic we are starting to be more open about, for some people, there is still a stigma attached," she said. "After speaking up, my view on expressing the need for a break or space or help really changed. Speaking up and being really honest with everyone has allowed me such freedom and a sense of relief, and the outpouring from others about their own struggles made me feel less alone." Osaka has won seven tournaments in her career including four grand slams.