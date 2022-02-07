Tennessee Titans Reportedly Make Decision on Trading for Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers could be playing for another team next season, and some fans believe the Green Bay Packers quarterback could be traded to the Tennessee Titans since he reportedly bought some land to build a house in the Nashville area. But how do the Titans feel about the trade rumors? According to Turron Davenport of ESPN (per CBS Sports), “the Titans don’t consider Rodgers to be an option for them at quarterback and have full intentions of moving forward with [Ryan] Tannehill.”

“Ryan’s our quarterback,” Titans general manager Jon Robinson told reporters at the Senior Bowl last week. “He’s made a lot of plays for us. He’s a great leader. He’s extremely tough. Love what Ryan brings to our football team, love what he stands for. We’re looking forward to him getting back in there, and getting back on track, and keeping this thing rolling.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Titans finished the 2021 regular season with a 12-5 record and first place in the AFC. However, they fell short in the playoffs, losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round. Tannehill did not have a strong performance as he threw three interceptions and posted a 66 passer rating in the loss. But the Titans believe that Tannehill can lead the team to their first championship.

“He has elite toughness,” Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said. “We have to be great around him. He has shown signs of accuracy, of decision-making, the ability to extend plays and to scramble and leadership. Those are all things that you look for in a quarterback, and Ryan has shown us that.”

Rodgers has been with the Packers since he was drafted by the team in the first round in 2005. He has put together a Hall of Fame career but continues to fall short in the playoffs. In 2021, the Packers finished the season with a 13-4 record and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. But like the Titans, the Packers struggled in the playoffs, losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round. Before the season, Rodgers considered not playing for the Packers or retiring from the NFL due to the frustrations he had with the front office. He has two years remaining on his current contract.