Tennessee Titans Player Arrested, Charged With Aggravated Assault

Tennessee Titans running back Hassan Haskins was arrested and charged with aggravated assault-strangulation following an argument with his girlfriend started by her liking a photo of another man on Instagram, according to the Associated Press. Hasnkins and Makiah Green were arrested on Thursday and released on bond later that day. Green was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault-strangulation and vandalism. Haskins was released on a $10,000 bond, while Green had a $2,500 bond for each charge.

The Associated Press said the couple began arguing on June 22 over Green liking an Instagram photo. Haskins allegedly "began to strangle her with both hands" on a bed for possibly "10 to 15 seconds." Green then stood up and the two slapped each other. Green told police she fell on top of her dog crate where Haskins strangled her for a second time. Days later, the two argued at a restaurant, and once they got home, Green told police she threw a cup that shattered before closing a bedroom door. She then said Haskins "punched and kicked" the door in half, and that's when Green grabbed and broke Haskins' necklace before they fought for her phone which Haskins threw and shattered.

Green then picked up Haksins' phone and discovered photos of other women on one of his social media accounts. She then threw Haskins' phone before slapping him on the chest. The warrant goes on to say that Green went to the kitchen to grab a knife to slash Haskins tires. Green then said when she was walking towards the garage, she "heard Mr. Haskins cock his gun and said, 'I hope you would.'"

"We are aware of the situation and gathering additional information," the Titans said in a statement Friday night. Haskins, 23, was selected by the Titans in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, Haskins played in 15 games with one start and rushed for 93 yards on 25 caries.

Last month, Haskins spoke to reporters about battling for more playing time this fall since the team has Derrick Henry and Tyja Spears at the running back position. "You know, I just keep working. My whole life, I've had to work," Haskins said per Sports Illustrated. "I've always had to compete with a lot of people and just win. So I'm just competing and working, and I'm just happy for all the guys who come out here and do their jobs, so it's been fun competing."