Tennessee Titans Fans Want Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson After Disappointing Loss to Cincinnati Bengals

Tennessee Titans fans want a change at the quarterback position. The team took on the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round of the NFL playoff this past Saturday and quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw three interceptions en route to a 19-16 loss. It was a disappointing loss considering the Titans were the No. 1 seed in the AFC. And because of that, Titans fans want the team to go after Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson.

It’s possible both Rodgers and Wilson could be playing for another team in 2022. Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs Saturday night. After the game, Rodgers told reporters he’s not sure if he’ll be back with the team next season.

Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks finished the season 7-10 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2017. When the season came to an end, Wilson said he wants to explore his options this offseason. Both Rodgers and Wilson have won Super Bowls for their respective teams and Titans fans are debating which signal-caller is the better option.

Make the Call

One fan wrote: “Win the SB next year with either Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers.” The Titans have a strong group, so adding Wilson or Rodgers might be that missing piece.

Needs to Be Said

One Titans fan wrote: “Titans need to send Tannehill to Thailand and go get Russell Wilson.”

Titans Rodgers Jersey

Clint Lamb on On3 Sports wrote: “Titans and Aaron Rodgers could avoid these brutal, heartbreaking losses if they team up.”

One Player Away

Another person wrote: “Russell Wilson On Titans would be incredible! Now that’s a team he can change that’s ready to win.”

Rodgers A Fit in Nashville

Another person said: “I think if Aaron Rodgers leaves, the best spot for him to go is the Titans. They know Tannehill won’t be able to win them a Super Bowl, they got a great team in place and a s— division. And don’t have to play Mahomes and Herbert twice a year.”

Dreaming about Wilson

A Twitter user wrote: “I NEED Russell Wilson in a Titans jersey. Tannehill really was a good QB for us, and I will not allow slander on his name. But his time is passed. Let Russ come win one more in Tennessee.”

Rodgers Already There?

And this fan wrote: “If Aaron Rodgers wants to go to a super bowl ready team that needs a QB, his best bet is the Tennessee Titans.”