Taylor Swift Gets Heated Watching Boyfriend Travis Kelce's Chiefs Game

Taylor Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots game to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce. And while she was watching the game, Swift got heated when seeing the Chiefs tight end being pushed by a Patriots defender. Cameras caught the 12-time Grammy Award winner yelling from a private box inside Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts when Kelce was pushed and missed out on a touchdown reception. It's not clear what Swift said, but multiple outlets believe that she said: "F—!" Swift likely wanted the referees to call a penalty on the Patriots player who pushed Kelce.

The good news for Swift is that Kelce finished the game with five receptions for 28 yards, and the Chiefs went on to beat the Patriots 27-17. The victory keeps the Chiefs in third place in the AFC, and they are one step closer to clinching the AFC West title.

Swift has attended a handful of Chiefs games as she and Kelce have been dating for a few months. The 34-year-old recently spoke to Time Magazine about her relationship with Kelce and revealed how they got together. "This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," she says. "We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."

Swift also talked about the attention she gets while attending games. I don't know how they know what suite I'm in," she said. "There's a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don't know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don't know if I'm being shown 17 times or once." She is sensitive to the attention that's put on her when she shows up. "I'm just there to support Travis," she says. "I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."