Taylor Bisciotti: See the NFL Network Personality's Best Snaps of 2020

Taylor Bisciotti, a reporter for NFL Network, is a rising star in the football industry. She made history as the youngest on-air talent ever hired by the media company and has since made an impact on several shows and games. Bisciotti has detailed the action on the field and told the stories behind some of the NFL's biggest stars. She has also kept fans entertained with posts on her social media profile.

In 2020 alone, Bisciotti has shown herself taking part in a variety of activities. She showed off her home "COVID-19 remedy" and joked about how she doesn't have medical data to support it. She also highlighted her time away from the football field. Bike rides, outings with friends, and drinks on the beach were commonplace. Although Bisciotti also ensured that she was following social distancing guidelines. Here are some of her best snaps from 2020.