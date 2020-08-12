Deion Sanders Exits NFL Network, Ending 14-Year Stint

✖

Deion Sanders is no longer part of the NFL Network team. The Pro Football Hall of Famer has left after joining the network in 2006. Sports Business Journal first reported the news, which was followed by confirmation from the NFL Network.

"Deion has been one of the key figures responsible for the growth of the NFL Network," NFL VP of communications Alex Riethmiller said in a statement via The Wrap. "We thank him for his work and wish him the best in the future." As for Sanders' next move, he is set to join Barstool Sports. The podcast Pardon My Take made the announcement on Tuesday night, and Sanders appeared on the podcast Wednesday.

PMT 8/12 is live. HUGE announcement & interview with our new 👀coworker 👀 @DeionSanders + we continue our Dungeons & Dragons quest in studio with @TimmWoods - Also B1G + Pac12 cancelled football, Hard Knocks is a bummer, we're sad & much much more ---> https://t.co/nAh2Qz0Hyi pic.twitter.com/AaBdmAX6cT — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) August 12, 2020

"I had no idea when I went on with you guys last time that this would transpire so quickly," Sanders said on the podcast via USA Today. Sanders is scheduled to be on Pardon My Take as a guest every Sunday night during the NFL season. He decided to leave the NFL Network once his contract expired. According to the New York Post, Sanders declined to take a paycut to stay with the company, and his deal with Barstool Sports has not been disclosed. Sanders, who played 14 seasons in the NFL, is known for speaking his mind. Last week, the Florida State alum went to Twitter to call out players who are opting out of the 2020 season.

"All Players OPTING out in all sports PLEASE BELIEVE the game will go on without u," Sanders wrote. "This is a business & don’t u EVER forget that. There's NO ONE that’s bigger than the game itself. Only the ref,umps & officials are that important that u can’t play without them. NOT YOU!"

Sanders, 53 was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons No. 5 overall in 1989. He spent five seasons with the Falcons before moving on the San Francisco 49ers for one season. He then played for the Dallas Cowboys for five seasons and then joined the Washington Redskins and Baltimore Ravens before retiring after the 2005 season. Sanders is a nine-time First-Team All-Pro selection, a two-time Super Bowl winner and a member of the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.