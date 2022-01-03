Tampa Bay Buccaneers Make Decision on Antonio Brown After Leaving Team Midgame

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made a decision on wide receiver Antonio Brown who left the team in the middle of their game against the New York Jets on Sunday. According to head coach Bruce Arians, Brown is no longer on the team. He didn’t go into detail about why Brown left the field.

“He is no longer a Buc,” Arians told reporters after the Buccaneers’ 28-24 victory over the Jets, per ESPN. “That’s the end of the story. Let’s talk about the guys that went out there and won the game.” When asked for more details about the departure. Arians said, “I’m not talking about him. He’s no longer part of the Bucs.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/barstoolsports/status/1477733441114447872?s=20

As Brown was leaving MetLife Stadium, he took off his equipment and shirt while waving to the fans. A source told ESPN Brown was not benched and said, “He quit.” The 33-year-old didn’t fly home in the team charter. A MetLife Stadium security officer told ESPN, that they thought Brown was a fan who went onto the field.

“We thought he was a jumper,” one security officer said, who also mentioned that Brown asked for a ride to the airport but was told “No.” The officer also said that Brown was “shirtless and didn’t have his wallet,” but did get alternate transportation to the airport. Arians told Jay Glazer of Fox Sports that he tried to get Brown into the game twice but he refused. The Buccaneers coach then told Btown to “get out,” and when he saw Brown take off his equipment, Arians said he’s “never seen anything like that in all my years.”

Brown’s latest incident comes one month after he was suspended for three games for violating COVID-19 protocols. Other than that, it’s been a quiet year for Brown who helped the Buccaneers win the Super Bowl last season. Over the last three years, Brown has had his share of issues, including being accused of sexual assault, verbally attacking general managers and charged with felony burglary with battery.

“We all love him. We care about him deeply. We want to see him be at his best. Unfortunately, it won’t be with our team,” Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said. “I think everyone should be very compassionate and empathetic toward some very difficult things that are happening.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.