Tai Emery's Face Cut Open in Loss to Chisakan Ariphipat

Tai Emery, the bare-knuckle boxing star who flashed the crowd after winning her debut match earlier this year, was looking to make another splash when she took on Chisakan Ariphipat at Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) Thailand 4 this past weekend. However, the 35-year-old did not have the same success as she lost to Ariphipat via unanimous decision. And during the fight, Emery was brutally cut between the eyes which only got worse as the match progressed. Emery shared photos of her cut on social media, and in one post she wrote, "Need a bullet to stop me."

Emery gained a massive following after flashing the crowd after a BKFC event in Thailand in September. However, it was a move that didn't set well with BKFC boss David Feldman. "I will say one thing, I did get in a lot of trouble with Dave Feldman from BKFC," she told MMA Fighting ahead of her return to action, per Mirror. "Just for everyone that wanted to know some repercussions, I was in trouble, so thanks everyone, all you Karens, for having a little complaint. I'm sorry about that, but this is an 18+ event, so just don't watch.

"So they said that I'm going to be fined if I pull a stunt, that word has been locked in my head, because I've been pulled into the principal's office once again. Nothing's changed. I've been told that the stunt that I pulled will not be allowed. They're talking millions of bahts [the Thai currency, around £20,000] in fines, but what's good? We'll see what happens."

BKFC strawweight champion Britain Hart took aim at Emery for flashing. Emery had a strong response for Hart when she spoke to MMA Fighting. Just shut the f— up," Emery said. "Look away [if you don't like it]. I'm a hard worker. I am one of the hardest workers there is. I had 10 years as a bloody electrician. Look up the work. B—, have you even dug a trench before? Dig some trenches, go f— crawl through some ceilings, run a man's world, then become a pro f— football player that becomes the best in the world at tackling, and then comes to your sport and f— has a good go? Anyone that wants to say that I'm not hard working, please. My resume speaks for itself, and my hard work speaks it for itself. I shouldn't even have to say this."