MMA Fighter Tai Emery Flashes Audience Following Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Win

Tai Emery had the fighting world talking after seeing her interesting celebration. After defeating Rung-Arun Kunchai in a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) match in Thailand over the weekend, Emery jumped onto the ropes and lifted her bra to flash the crowd. When the commentators saw the celebration, they said they have never seen anything like that before (warning: graphic content).

"Interesting celebration right there by Tai Emery," a BKFC commentator can be heard saying as Emery lifted her top, per the New York Post. "Haven't seen that one before." This was Emery's first BKFC match and she defeated Kunchai in the first round via knockout. However, the former electrician and model has competed as an amateur in mixed martial arts prior to her BKFC debut.

Emery recently spoke to MMA Fighting about the celebration and explained why she did it. "I threw the threat out there around Nick Chapman, and I think I threw it out at [my management] at one stage, literally being a brat, just to see if I could make people feel uncomfortable just being myself and wanting to see their reaction, Emery, 35, said. "When it came to, [and] every single person that really knows me, there's a moment where they're like, 'Tai's being Tai,' and it's bloody well paid off. There was no backlash at all.

"Everything is positive, positive, positive, which is why it's been so bloody good because it wasn't meant to make anyone feel some type of way negatively, but if that's what they're going to feel, then I think they need to have a look at themselves to see why that's triggering them while someone is up there having a good time. I'm sure there are ladies who probably flashed their t— for a free Bundy rum back home in Australia, but c'mon, I just knocked a b— out."

Emery also talked about how flashing the audience was a good thing for her. "Honestly, it's been one of the best things to happen," she said. "I've always said that as long as you're always truly just being yourself in every moment, nothing bad can come from it. I'm sure there was a lot of people worried that I was going to get backlash in Thailand [because] it's actually illegal for women to show their breasts, but it's legal for a man that has fake breasts to be able to expose his chest. Being in a country that's mostly Buddhist, there could've been a lot of backlash, but honestly, from every single country there's been a lot of support."