Suspect in Terrelle Pryor Stabbing Incident Released From Jail

Shalaya Briston, the woman who allegedly stabbed former NFL wide receiver Terrelle Pryor, is being released from jail. She was arrested on charges of attempted homicide nearly three weeks ago. Briston appeared in an Allegheny County courtroom by way of video conference on Tuesday for a bond hearing.

According to TMZ Sports, the judge agreed to release Briston from jail, but she will remain under house arrest. She will reportedly stay with her mother and will be required to wear an ankle monitor. Additionally, she will only be allowed to leave the house to appear in court.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Briston was accused of stabbing Pryor at their apartment on Nov. 30. She later took him to the hospital around 4:30 a.m. ET. The reports at the time did not reveal Pryor’s identity, but it was later confirmed to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The former NFL receiver in Pryor is facing a misdemeanor assault charge from the incident. According to a witness, the couple fought prior to Briston stabbing him.

Pryor was severely injured in the stabbing incident, and he required emergency surgery to save his life. He reportedly spent several days in the Intensive Care Unit prior to being released. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported at the time that Pryor had been stabbed in the chest and shoulder area.

Pryor hasn’t played in the NFL this season, but he was most recently with the Jacksonville Jaguars during the preseason. The team released him in September as part of roster cuts after he caught three passes for 26 yards in limited action.

Pryor originally landed with the Oakland Raiders as a third-round pick in the supplemental draft. He wasn’t eligible for the NFL Draft due to a scandal at Ohio State University but still made his way to the league.

Pryor spent seven seasons in the NFL while serving as both a wide receiver and a quarterback. He played for the New York Jets, the Washington Redskins, the Buffalo Bills, and the Cleveland Browns following a stint with the Oakland Raiders. He appeared in 51 games while catching 115 passes for 1,563 yards and seven touchdowns. Pryor’s best season as a receiver came in 2016 when he topped 1,000 receiving yards and caught four touchdowns.

As a quarterback, primarily for the Raiders, Pryor attempted 311 passes, completing 56.3 percent and throwing for 1,994 yards and nine touchdowns. He also set a franchise record for the Silver and Black after rushing for a 93-yard touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Photo Credit: Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images