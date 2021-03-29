Supercross Star Injured After 'Big Crash' in Dallas

✖

The 2021 Supercross season will continue until May, but one rider will not complete the season. Jordon Smith, the man in charge of the No. 80 Kawasaki, suffered a dislocated shoulder during a race at Arlington. He will now miss the remainder of the schedule.

The crash occurred Saturday during a heat race at AT&T Stadium. According to Motorcross Action Magazine, Smith drifted wide after the first turn and bumped into Coty Schock as they landed the first jump. Smith then cross-jumped into Mitchell Harrison, knocking them both to the ground. Garrett Marchbanks was also caught up in the fray. Harrison and Marchbanks both continued with the race, but Smith was done for the for the day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordon Smith (@jordonsmith_80)

"As most of you guys know, it’s been a pretty rough year for me so far," Smith said in a video posted to Instagram. "A lot of injuries, not very much riding, a lot of crashes. It just seems like one thing leads to another. As most of you saw probably on Saturday at Dallas. I had a pretty big crash in the first heat race there and went down and dislocated my shoulder. I’m going to be out for a little while with that.

"I went to the doctor, got an MRI. I’ve dislocated it once before in 2013 and we just rehabbed it, got it back strong again and I’ve never had a problem with it until now," Smith continued. "So that’s the plan this time, just to try and rehab it up and start getting ready for outdoors and try to make a good season out of outdoors. I need a little bit of a reset. I’ve been pretty beat up, it’s been pretty tough mentally and physically."

Smith is not the only rider to suffer an injury during a race at AT&T Stadium. Marvin Musquin also did so during the first round of action. He crashed and suffered a concussion. This injury kept him out of the second round of races, but he was able to return for the third round before another collision disrupted his day.

Musquin's crash occurred when he came off one of the rhythm sections at the Texas track. His bike hit the face of the berm and flipped over. Musquin landed at the base of the berm and remained limp. The Alpinestars medical crew provided assistance and helped him leave the track, prompting him to go to the hospital for further evaluation.