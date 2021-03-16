Supercross Star Marvin Musquin Reveals Status for Arlington 2 Following Injury

✖

Supercross star Marvin Musquin crashed during the first round at Arlington on Saturday. He suffered a concussion and is continuing to recover. However, this injury means that Musquin was unable to take part in the second round at Arlington.

The crash occurred when Musquin came off one of the rhythm sections at the Texas track. His bike hit the face of the berm and flipped over. Musquin landed at the base of the berm and remained limp. The Alpinestars medical crew provided assistance and helped him leave the track. He went to the hospital for further evaluation and confirmed that he had suffered a concussion.

No one has seen the Musquin crash... Until now! Gnar. pic.twitter.com/vvQTijpyAD — Lewis Phillips (@LewisPhillips71) March 15, 2021

"Hi everyone, I had a big crash on Saturday night as many of you already know," Musquin said, per Motocross Action. "I have been very lucky to get up in one piece, really sore but nothing was broken. I did require a few stitches but nothing bad. But I did get a concussion and I have to follow the concussion protocol that is in place with the Alpinestars Medical Clinic in order to get released to go back to racing.

"This protocol takes a minimum of a couple days, and unfortunately, it is impossible to get a release to race for today’s round," Musquin continued. "Our goal is to follow every step of the protocol to be rechecked on Friday and we hope I can get cleared to race Saturday. Until then I am working on my recovery."

Musquin sits in the top 10 in points after 10 rounds of Monster Energy AMA action. He has 135 points, just behind Jason Anderson's 137. Cooper Webb tops the list with 223 points. However, missing Tuesday's race at Arlington should impact Musquin's place in the standings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #Marvin Musquin #25 (@marvinmusquin25)

Heading into the season, there were raised expectations for Musquin. He missed the entire 2020 season after undergoing knee surgery, but he had won several offseason events, including Monster Million at Monster Energy Cup and Red Bull Straight Rhythm. He also secured victory during the Geneva Supercross after Anderson fell down.

Musquin started his comeback season with a third-place finish at Houston and then added another third in Indianapolis. His season-best finish was second place at Orlando. Musquin has not yet won a race during the 2021 season, but he has made positive strides.

"Obviously, this year has been tough, but it’s a comeback, I feel like, from my knee injury," Musquin said, per Racer X. "I wasn’t even sure when I had my first day riding supercross if the knee and the leg would have been okay. Riding outdoors is one thing, but supercross is different. But I work hard, and the feeling is back, so I’m excited for the future."