Super Wild Card Weekend: Time Channel and How to Watch Patriots vs. Bills

Super Wild Card weekend is underway, and the second playoff match of the day features two AFC East foes. The New England Patriots, led by quarterback Mac Jones, will take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on CBS. It will also stream on Paramount+, NFL.com, NFL App and the Yahoo Sports App.

The Patriots (10-7) bounced back in 2021 after missing the postseason in 2020. Since 2001, the Patriots have only missed the playoffs three times (2002, 2008 and 2020) and have won six Super Bowls during that span. However, this is the first time the Patriots will be in the playoffs during its run without Tom Brady under center. He signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, and that led to the Patriots drafting Mac Jones in April 2021. Jones had a strong rookie season, throwing for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

“This is what we try to do every week, every day. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick told reporters this week, per the team’s official website. “Make the most of each day. Try to pay attention to the details. Make sure we understand, work hard, and try to put ourselves in the best position to succeed. I don’t think it’s any different than anything we’ve talked about on any other day that we’ve come in here, practice or game.”

The Bills (11-6) have had a strong 2021 season and are in the playoffs for the third consecutive year. After reaching the AFC Championship game last year, Buffalo looks to make a deep run and win its first Super Bowl in team history. Allen will have to play big for the Bills to have success in the postseason. The star quarterback finished 2021 with 4,407 passing yards, 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions with a 92.2 passer rating. He also rushed for 763 yards and six touchdowns.

“Josh is one of the best players in the league,” Belichick said. “Dynamic player. The ball is in his hands a lot. He can do a lot of things with it, make all the throws at all levels of the field, obviously run with the ball, scramble, extend plays, and throw it. He’s a tough guy to tackle. As I said, great arm, can put the ball wherever he wants, and can get the ball out quickly. It’s always a challenge to play against him. He’s a tough guy to stop.”