Tom Brady’s Contract Photo Signing With Tampa Bay Buccaneers Has Fans Weighing In

Tom Brady has made it official. On Friday, the former New England Patriots quarterback took to Instagram to share a photo of himself signing his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He will not only be joining a new team after spending the last 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, but he will also be playing in a different conference as the Bucs are members of the NFC.

“Excited, humble and hungry …if there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that…you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day,” Brady wrote on Instagram. “I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the [Buccaneers] for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do. I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me…I have always believed that well done is better than well said, so I’m gonna not gonna say much more – I’m just gonna get to work! #Year1.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The question now is how do fans feel about the signing? Scroll down to find out.

The Signing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Mar 20, 2020 at 5:33am PDT

Here’s a look at Brady signing the contract. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Brady signed a two-year contract, which means he will be playing football until he’s 45 years old. Brady has been fortunate enough to play the game he loves for a very long time.

New Logo

This fan tweaked the old Bucs logo to make it look like Brady. Next month, the Bucs are set to unveil new uniforms and some fans have been requesting the old look. This means the old logo could return which would give fans another reason to be fired up.

GOAT Welcome

This fan gives Brady a warm welcome by naming him the GOAT (greatest of all time). Brady has the credentials to be called the GOAT as he led the Patriots to six Super Bowl wins and been named Super Bowl MVP four times, while winning the NFL MVP award three times.

Tampa Bay Rays

*Tom Brady voice*



Let’s gooooo pic.twitter.com/eybpyAtUCV — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) March 20, 2020

The Tampa Bay Rays are ready for Brady to put on a show. Brady was well-loved by all the teams in Boston as well as the Boston community. It looks like the city of Tampa is showing Brady the same type of love.

In Uniform

This is what Brady will probably look like in a Bucs uniform. Again, the Bucs will have new jerseys in the fall, but either way, it will be weird not seeing Brady in red, white and blue since he’s been wearing Patriots colors since 2000.

Patriots Fan Weighs In

Take good care of him 😞 pic.twitter.com/JdAfZsNVIX — Matt (@matt_15p) March 20, 2020

This Patriots fan sent a message to the Bucs since Brady has been a staple for the organization for the last 20 years. There’s no telling how Brady will do in Tampa Bay since he’s working with new players and a new offense. But Bucs fans are ready for the season to begin.

Supporting Brady

As a lifelong @Patriots fan, I will continue to cheer for the patriots no matter who the QB is. During his time here in New England, I became a huge @TomBrady fan & I will continue to cheer & root for TB12. I may not be a @Buccaneers fan, but I’m definitely buying a TB12 jersey. — Mark Johnson (@TheSuperMachine) March 20, 2020

Another Patriots fan is making sure to buy a Brady Bucs jersey when they become available. Because of the impact Brady made in New England, it’s likely more Patriots fans will support Brady this year. It’s also likely the Brady Bucs jersey will be the NFL’s highest-selling item in 2020.