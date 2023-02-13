Super Bowl: Travis and Jason Kelce's Mother Shows How She's Supporting Both Teams

Donna Kelce found herself in a position like no other mother during the week leading up to Super Bowl LVII. Both of her sons, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, made it to the NFL championship game. Before kickoff Sunday afternoon, she showed off the unique gameday outfit she had prepared.

Donna made a one-of-a-kind jersey split down the middle, with Eagles colors on one side and Chiefs colors on the other. She also wore mismatched shoes with each team's logo and her sons' numbers. "Gamedayfit," Donna captioned the post. The outfit also made the broadcast, as she sat between NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

The Kelce brothers' father is Ed Kelce. Their parents divorced after about 25 years of marriage, and after their sons both completed college, notes PEOPLE. Although the couple didn't sit together at the Super Bowl, Donna said on the New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast that she is still friends with Ed.

"I don't hate him. We're friends to this day. We get along great," Donna said. "We were like a tag team with you two. We got to do all sorts of fun things. When one of you had to go out of town, the other person would help with the other child. It was perfect." When her sons asked if she regretted marrying Ed, Donna simply told them, "No, never, because I got you two."

Super Bowl LVII is the first time a pair of brothers have played against each other for the NFL championship. During a stop on The Today Show, Donna said it was a big win for the family. "I know that they're very talented and very athletic," she said of her sons. "It was just a joy to go to all the games – lacrosse, baseball, hockey – they played almost every single sport you can think of; basketball. So it's just been a pure joy to watch them compete and be allowed to do it for this many years. It's just amazing,"

The Kelce brothers already won championships before Sunday. Jason, who has spent his entire career with the Eagles, was a member of the Super Bowl LII team that beat the New England Patriots in 2018. Travis and the Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers in 2020.