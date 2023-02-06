Eagles Star Jason Kelce's Pregnant Wife Takes Extra Steps in Case She Gives Birth at Super Bowl

Jason Kelce has another event vying for his attention this Sunday other than Big Game. The NFL player's wife, Kylie McDevitt, will be 38 weeks pregnant on the day of the Super Bowl, so she's bringing her OB-GYN in case the unexpected happens. During a recent episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, Jason and his brother Travis Kelce discussed the upcoming "Kelce Bowl," since Jason is a Philadelphia Eagle and Travis a Kansas City Chief. On Feb. 12, the two teams will face off at Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona. "Are mom and dad sitting on your sideline? Are they sitting on my sideline?" Jason joked. Travis replied, "We do have to figure that out because we each get a certain amount of tickets, and I feel like you're going to have more of a family-oriented thing."

Jason explained that he was bringing Kylie, her parents, and their two daughters, 3-year-old Wyatt and 22-month-old Elliotte Ray. As they prepare for their third baby, they'll be cheered on by an extra special guest. "Kylie's bringing her OB because she's going to be 38 weeks pregnant at the game," Jason said. Travis reacted by responding, "Dude. Dude! "That could be a super Kelce Bowl. If she has a baby in the stadium, it's officially scripted," Jason joked. "We're in The Matrix," laughed Travis. Previously, Kylie and Kelce announced on Instagram that the third "Kelce lady" was due in February. As a sign of their family's readiness for the game, Jason shared a hilarious video of Wyatt singing the "Fly Eagles, Fly" fight song from her crib.

"Apparently Wyatt is pretty pumped about the Eagles win last night too," he wrote in the caption. "Woke up to her singing the entire fight song this morning in her crib." The Kelce brothers are the first brothers to compete in the Super Bowl against one another. They both play offensive positions for their respective teams, so they won't be on the field simultaneously, but both hope to win their second Super Bowl. They'll also be accompanied by their parents, Donna and Ed Kelce. As they figure out seating arrangements, the question arose of who will root for whom? "My mom can't lose. She's gonna lose and she's gonna win. She'll focus on the positive, which is wrong because she should be there for the brother who loses," Jason Kelce said during the podcast episode. "She's a front-runner, it's fine."