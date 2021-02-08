Super Bowl: Meet the 3 Men Who've Watched Every Big Game In-Person

✖

The Super Bowl is an annual pastime that brings Americans together no matter which football team you support. While this year's celebrations were a bit different due to the COVID-19 pandemic, three men — Don, Gregory, and Tom — were determined to keep their "never miss a Super Bowl" tradition alive. Ahead of the big game, CBS This Morning chatted with the three men in order to discuss their annual tradition, as they were able to secure tickets to Super Bowl LV.

CBS This Morning's Jamie Yuccas sat down to chat with the three individuals over video. The reporter noted that the three men have attended every Super Bowl game since the very first match-up. When she asked them why it's so important for them to attend every game, one of the men joked, "I don't know, I think we're trying to outlast one another." Don, Gregory, and Tom are the only remaining members of the "never miss a Super Bowl club." Their streak was almost put into jeopardy this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as the NFL notified them on New Year's Day that they would not be able to honor their tickets to the game. Of course, that didn't stop the trio from asking the NFL to reconsider their position, as they're three of the biggest fans of the event. Ultimately, on Jan. 17, the organization shared that they would be able to attend the Super Bowl after all.

While millions will be watching tomorrow's #SuperBowl LV here on @CBS, far fewer will be in the stands. Fortunately, three "Super Bowl Super Fans" will be able to watch from inside, keeping one of sports fandom's most impressive streaks alive. @jamieyuccas has their story: pic.twitter.com/kGzZljhJQt — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 6, 2021

Yuccas stated that NFL did help them secure the tickets, but they had to pay $2,500 for them. That number is a far cry from the $12, $10, and $6 tickets that they purchased to attend the first Super Bowl game in 1967. Even though they were able to get tickets to the event, Yuccas still questioned whether they were concerned about attending given that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose a problem for the country. One of the men then shared, "No. I'll wear two masks." He added, "The Lord has blessed us, all three of us. And I think he'll keep blessing us."

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the men were not allowed to sit together (in fact, they were spaced at least eight rows apart). However, they were still thrilled to simply be able to watch the game together. As viewers know, Super Bowl 2021 featured the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs competing for the night's top prize. In the end, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took home the win. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.