Super Bowl 2022 Logo Revealed in Video With Snoop Dogg

Super Bowl LV just ended a few days ago. However, the countdown has begun for Super Bowl LVI, which will be played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles next year. The logo for Super Bowl 2022 was revealed on Tuesday when the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission released a hype video featuring Snoop Dogg. He talks about why L.A. is a special place and looks back at the Super Bowls that were played in the city.

"Today more than ever the Super Bowl stands for hope and perseverance," Casey Wasserman, Chairman, Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, said in a statement, as reported by NFL.com. "We are proud and excited that Los Angeles will once against host the nation's biggest sporting event, however, it's the promise of recovery and opportunity that Super Bowl LVI brings to our City's people and industries that reigns supreme."

Super Bowl LVI will be the eight-time the big game has been played in Los Angeles. However, the 2022 version of the Super Bowl will be the first one in L.A. since 1993, which was held at the Rose Bowl. The reason for the delay is the NFL didn't have a team in Los Angeles from 1995-2015. When the Rams move the Los Angeles in 2016, that led to the city getting another Super Bowl.

"Since Los Angeles hosted the first Super Bowl back in 1967, the Super Bowl has become a spectacle larger than the league could have ever imagined," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "The return of the Super Bowl to this region is in large part thanks to Stan Kroenke's commitment to delivering this game-changing project at Hollywood Park. We are thrilled to be partnering with the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers to bring the nation's biggest sporting event to Los Angeles and Inglewood for Super Bowl LVI."

Because the Super Bowl is a big event, planning for it began well as soon as the city was awarded the game in 2017. There are only two other cities to host the Super Bowl more than Los Angeles - Miami (11) and New Orleans (11 in 2025).