Super Bowl Halftime Show Makes Major Announcement Ahead of 2023 Game

The Super Bowl Halftime Show will look a little different for the 2023 game. The NFL recently announced that Apple Music will be the new partner of the halftime show. Both parties agreed to a multi-year partnership, and the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show will debut at Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona.

"We are proud to welcome Apple Music to the NFL family as our new partner for the iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show," Nana-Yaw Asamoah, SVP of Partner Strategy for the NFL, said in a statement. "We couldn't think of a more appropriate partner for the world's most-watched musical performance than Apple Music, a service that entertains, inspires, and motivates millions of people around the world through the intersection of music and technology."

This will be the first time Apple Music will be part of the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and fans will learn more details about the event in the coming months via Apple Music's social media channels. Apple Music will follow Pepsi, which was the sponsor of the halftime show for 10 years.

"Music and sports hold a special place in our hearts, so we're very excited Apple Music will be part of music and football's biggest stage," said Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple Music and Beats. "We're looking forward to even more epic performances next year and beyond with the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show."

This news comes months after the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show that featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. Over 120 million viewers watched the show, and it marked the first time all five performers were together on stage. The halftime show was such a hit that it earned three Creative Emmy Awards.

Last season's halftime show was the last for Pepsi. "After 10 years of iconic Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show performances, we have decided it's time to pass the mic. Thank you to the amazing artists and fans who helped us create some incredible moments along the way. Now on to the next stage…" According to Deadline, Pepsi will likely be "shifting its budget" to other NFL properties such as the NFL Draft and various player awards.