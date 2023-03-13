Super Bowl Champion and All-Pro Cornerback Traded in Blockbuster Deal

One of the best cornerbacks in the game is on the move. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Los Angeles Rams traded Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins for a 2023 third-round NFL Draft pick and tight end Hunter Long. The trade will be processed on Wednesday when the 2023 league year officially begins.

Ramsey confirmed the news on Twitter by writing, "I prayed for this specifically for about a month & now it's happening! [Miami Dolphins] LETSGO!" Ramsey has three years remaining on his contract. The Dolphins agreed to guarantee the next two seasons on Ramsey's deal, according to multiple outlets. Ramsey will join another top cornerback Xavien Howard. The Dolphins also have All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Pro Bowl linebacker Bradley Chubb.

6x Pro Bowler

3x First-team All-Pro

Super Bowl LVI Champion



The @MiamiDolphins got themselves one of the best in the business. 💼 @jalenramsey pic.twitter.com/XphRrHLXns — NFL (@NFL) March 13, 2023

Ramsey, 28, was selected No. 5 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016. He spent a little over three seasons with the team before the Jaguars traded him to the Rams during the 2019 season. Ramsey was selected to the All-Pro First Team in 2017, 2020 and 2021 and helped the Rams win the Super Bowl during the 2021 season. He has also been selected to the Pro Bowl in the last six seasons.

In an interview with Bleacher Report in December, Ramsey talked about being remembered as a great teammate when his career is over. "Really what matters to me when my playing career is over is that my teammates would be like, 'Man, whatever happened with Jalen, how his career may have ended—good, bad, whatever—man, y'all, he was an amazing teammate," he said. "He was an amazing guy. He always tried to help us.' …. Whatever the case may be, I want people to look back and be like, 'Man, Jalen Ramsey was one of the best teammates ever."

Rams head coach Sean McVay talked about the possibility of trading Ramsey to reporters. "Those are all fluid situations," McVay said, per the team's official website. "I think we've had dialogue with those guys about what the possibilities are. You want to keep some of those conversations in-house, but you also don't want people getting caught off guard. There's a lot of information that's out there, and there's always a lot of discussions that take place behind the scenes."