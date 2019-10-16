Jaguars’ Jalen Ramsey Reportedly Being Traded to Rams

The Los Angeles Rams were in need of cornerback depth on Tuesday after placing Aqib Talib on Injured Reserve and trading Marcus Peters to the Baltimore Ravens. An answer has arrived now that Sean McVay’s team has traded for a player that many view as the best defensive back in the NFL. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Jacksonville Jaguars corner Jalen Ramsey is being traded to the Rams.

Announced the Tuesday evening, the trade was completed after the Rams agreed to part with considerable compensation. The Jaguars will be receiving a first-round draft pick in 2020, a first-rounder in 2021, and a fourth-rounder in 2021. This now means that the Rams will be without a first-round pick for five straight years after trades involving quarterback Jared Goff, wide receiver Brandin Cooks, and Ramsey.

Following news leaking of the deal, Ramsey confirmed that he would be switching coasts when he posted a new photo on Twitter that showed him in a Rams jersey.

A trade has long been rumored, but the Jaguars owner Shad Khan said that he “had no plans” of sending Ramsey to any other team. The original request was made by Ramsey’s agent on Sept. 15 after a heated argument with coach Doug Marrone on the sidelines was captured during a loss to the Houston Texans. Ramsey later met with personnel chief Tom Coughlin to discuss the situation.

After making his intentions to be traded clear, Ramsey missed multiple games and practices due to varying reasons. An absence of two practices was owed to the birth of his child while another was caused by a back injury. Ramsey also missed a session due to an illness.

He visited a specialist in Houston about his back last Monday and was able to practice on a limited basis. This was the first time that he had been able to practice in any capacity since Sept. 18.

This brief appearance at practice led Khan to declare that Ramsey would be playing against the New Orleans Saints in Week 6, but that ultimately was not the case. Ramsey was inactive for the game, missing his third straight contest.

Interestingly enough, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Oct. 5 that the Jaguars were firmly entrenched and would not trade Ramsey for “five first-round picks.” The situation has since changed, and the two-time Pro Bowl CB will now be playing for defensive coordinator Wade Phillips.

Of course, Ramsey has to pass a physical and prove that the back injury will not limit him in future games for the Rams.

Photo Credit: Dustin Bradford/Getty