Super Bowl 2023's TV Ratings Revealed

The ratings for Super Bowl LVII are in, and it was a successful game for Fox. According to Nielsen finals (per TV Line), Super Bowl 2023 drew 113.1 million total viewers across Fox, Fox Deportes and digital. It was the most watched Super Bowl since 2017 and an increase from last year's big game.

This year's Super Bowl is also the second most-watch program in Fox Sports history and the second most-watch non-overtime Super Bowl on record. The interesting thing is Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show averaged 118.7 million viewers, the second most-watched halftime show in history after Katay Perry's show in 2015.

The reason many fans watched the game was how both teams played. After the Philadelphia Eagles took a 24-14 lead in the first half, the Chiefs rallied to come away with the 38-35 victory. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP after throwing for three touchdowns in the game. Mahomes has now won two Super Bowls, two Super Bowl MVPs and two NFL MVPs in five seasons as the Chiefs starting QB.

"He's seen the greats, and he strives to be the greatest. Without saying anything, that's the way he works. He wants to be the greatest player ever. That's what he wants to do, and that's the way he goes about his business," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said per the team's official website. "The great quarterbacks make everybody around him better – including the head coach – and he's done a heck of a job."

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts had a strong performance in the loss. He finished the night with 304 passing yards and one touchdown while also rushing for 70 yards and three scores. "I think there is definitely a lot to learn from it," Hurts said, per the Eagles' official website. "I have had the opportunity to watch it and I think I'm going to move forward with all of those experiences in mind and try to use those things to better myself and grow and help the guys around me and we're going to definitely use that as an experience to take a step and move forward. You have to look yourself in the mirror and assess it for what it is and do the things that need to be done to grow from it. I think that's my mentality going on and I think that will be this whole entire team's mentality moving forward."