Super Bowl 2021: Amanda Gorman to Perform an Original Poem at Chiefs and Buccaneers Game

✖

Amanda Gorman is ready to take her talents to the NFL. The poet who turned heads during the Presidential Inauguration for Joe Biden will recite an original poem at Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7. The poem will be about the three honorary captains for the big game - educator Trimaine Davis, nurse manager Suzie Dorner and veteran James Martin. All three were selected because of their "dedication and selfless commitment to helping others."

“We are honored to recognize these three individuals who represent the best in all of us,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “During this incredibly challenging time in our lives, Trimaine, Suzie, and James have exemplified the essence of leadership, each in their own way. We are grateful for their commitment and proud to share their stories and recognize them during this special moment on Super Bowl Sunday.”

The @NFL has named three community leaders as honorary Super Bowl captains, and @TheAmandaGorman will be performing an original poem in their honor. First on @CBSThisMorning, @BojorquezCBS spoke with Suzie Dorner, Trimaine Davis & James Martin ahead of the big game. #SB55 🏈 pic.twitter.com/Y5E0mD1fFJ — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 27, 2021

Gorman's poem will air nationally on CBS and be featured in-stadium. When Gorman recited her poem at the inauguration, she became the youngest Presidential Inauguration poet in U.S. history. Her poems have been featured on the Today Show, PBS Kids, and CBS This Morning, and in the New York Times, Vogue, Essence, and O magazine.

“I always really liked reading," Gorman said to L.A. Taco in 2018 when talking about her love for reading and writing. "There’s a vacancy inside yourself with room for other stories to be told." Gorman has read her work on MTV as well as the Library of Congress. In 2018, Gorman was named one of Glamour's College Women of the Year. She currently lives in her hometown of Los Angeles after graduating from Harvard.

"You don’t have to be a poet, you don’t have to be a politician or be in the White House to make an impact with your words," Gorman said, who grew up with a speech impediment. "We all have this capacity to find solutions for the future." The special edition of Gorman's inaugural poem, The Hill We Climb, will be published this spring.