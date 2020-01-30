Super Bowl 2020: Genesis Edits out Helicopter in Chrissy Teigen, John Legend Ad After Kobe Bryant Death

A Genesis Super Bowl commercial starring Chrissy Teigen and John Legend was re-edited so as not to include a helicopter out of respect for late NBA star Kobe Bryant, who died alongside 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other victims during a helicopter crash outside of Los Angeles on Sunday.

“Today we re-cut our Super Bowl ad, to remove a stationary helicopter that was in the opening two seconds of the commercial,” a Genesis spokesperson told USA Today Thursday. “The ad had been filmed, produced and delivered well before Sunday’s tragedy, so we took down the spot out of compassion and sensitivity to the families.”

In the original ad, the helicopter could be seen sitting outside a mansion as Legend and Teigen enter a party, where they decry “old luxury” and embrace the new luxury of a Genesis, a brand vehicles under the Hyundai company umbrella.

After Bryant and the other passengers were killed on their way to youth basketball tournament Sunday, Legend paid tribute to the late Los Angeles Lakers player.

“I’m so sad and stunned right now,” he wrote ahead of the Grammy Awards, which were held in Bryant’s former home arena. “In Staples Arena, where Kobe created so many memories for all of us, preparing to pay tribute to another brilliant man we lost too soon, Nipsey Hussle. Life can be so brutal and senseless sometimes. Hold on to your loved ones. We miss you, Kobe.”

Teigen, meanwhile, shared a video tribute from ESPN’s Elle Duncan, in which she tearfully recounted Bryant’s pride in being a “girl dad” when she interviewed him two years ago.

“The last time I remember John crying, aside from this week, was when [daughter Luna] wrapped her little finger around his at the hospital when she was born,” she tweeted alongside the video. “There really is something magical about girls and their dads. Thank you, @elleduncanESPN.”

“And yes I realize Miles was also born in between. We love him too we just didn’t cry (lol) (I’m bad with grief yes) f— this week sucks,” she added in another tweet.

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images