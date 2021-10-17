‘Sunday Night Football’: Time, Channel and How to Watch Seahawks vs. Steelers

Week 6 of Sunday Night Football features two teams who were expected to be in better positions at this point of the NFL season. The Seattle Seahawks will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers, and both teams enter the game with losing records. Sunday Night Football airs tonight at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. The game will also stream on Peacock, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports App and Yahoo Sports App.

The Seahawks are 2-3 on the year, and things could get worse quickly. Star quarterback Russell Wilson is out for at least four weeks with a finger injury, and it will be the first time in his NFL career he will be sidelined during the regular season. The Seahawks are going with veteran quarterback Geno Smith as their starter until Wilson is ready to return.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It means everything, but it’s not about me, it’s about the team,” Smith said of getting this shot, per the team’s official website. “Going out there together all as one unit, the offense, defense, special teams, coaching staff, front office, and everybody. It’s about doing what’s best for the team. It’s not about me at all. Obviously, it’s a great opportunity but my mindset is focused on winning and doing what is best for the team.”

The Steelers don’t have to worry about their starting quarterback’s health right now, but Ben Roethlisberger has not had the start he envisioned. After winning the season opener against the Buffalo Bills, the Steelers lost the next three games, and Roethlisberger threw three touchdown passes and four interceptions during that span. However, Roethlisberger got back on track last week, throwing for 252 yards and two touchdowns in the Steelers’ 27-19 win over the Denver Broncos.

“The big issue with playing Ben is his ability to create after the normal play, not in the classical move around scramble thing but in his subtle movements,” Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said on Friday, per Clutch Points. “His ability to kind of shed off the rush. He’s got the throws and all of that, but it’s his ability to make the second chance play come to life differently than Lamar Jackson does. It’s a totally different type of potential to the play.”