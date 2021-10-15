Russell Wilson Injury: Update on When Seahawks Quarterback Could Return This Season

Russell Wilson suffered an injury to his finger last week which required surgery. And while it is known he will miss some games due to the injury, there is an update on when Wilson could return. On Friday, the Seahawks officially placed Wilson on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least three weeks of action. The earliest Wilson could return is in Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers. But according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Wilson is expected to be out four to eight weeks.

The move to injured reserve also means that Wilson will miss an NFL regular-season game for the first time in his career. According to ESPN, Wilson’s streak of 149 consecutive NFL starts is the sixth-longest streak in NFL history among quarterbacks. Geno Smith will take over for Wilson, and the team is very supportive of the veteran quarterback.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He was great,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said of Wilson’s presence on Monday, per the team’s official website. “He knows his job is to help Geno and get him ready… If he can figure out a way how to compete at that, he’s doing it. He’s already starting to listen to the gameplan, he’s figuring out where it fits, he’s going to prepare just like he’s playing. His plan is to stay as sharp and as fresh as he possibly can.”

In the same press conference, Carroll also answered questions about Wilson returning to action. “Russ had a very successful surgery, we’re really happy with all the reports, and we don’t have any timelines for you at all right now,” Carroll said. “He’s in really good spirits, really active today as much as he could be around us and all of that. Really happy for the results of the initial part of it.”

Wilson was selected in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft from Wisconsin. He has led the Seahawks to winning seasons each year and a Super Bowl title in 2013. Wilson has been selected to the Pro Bowl each year except 2016 as well as the All-Pro Second Team in 2019. In 149 starts, Wilson has thrown for 35,142 yards, 277 touchdowns and 92 interceptions with a 102.3 passer rating.