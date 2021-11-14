‘Sunday Night Football’: Time, Channel and How to Watch Chiefs vs. Raiders

The Week 10 edition of Sunday Night Football will showcase one of the top rivalries in the NFL. The Kansas City Chiefs are in Las Vegas to take on the Raiders in an AFC West battle. Tonight’s game will kick off at 8:20 p.m ET on NBC. It will also stream on Peacock, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports App and the Yahoo Sports App.

The Chiefs (5-4) are not having the season they hoped for after reaching the Super Bowl last year. However, thanks to a strong defensive effort over the last month, the Chiefs have won three of the last four games and are just a half a game out of the division lead. Last week, the Chiefs defeated the Packers 13-7. They allowed just 237 yards and forced two turnovers in the win.

“We’re getting healthy – that’s the No. 1 thing – and we’re starting to get back into the flow as a group. I feel like that’s what’s been happening,” Chiefs defense end Fran Clark said after last week’s game, per the team’s official website. “The camaraderie in practice has been high and guys are starting to respond better to the task at hand. We’re just going out there and having fun again.”

The Raiders (5-3) have been dealing with their share of issues over the last month as they cut former first-round draft picks Henry Ruggs and Damon Arnette for off-the-field issues. But despite losing two top players, the Raiders are still hanging tough as they are tied with the Los Angeles Chargers for first place in the AFC West. They look to bounce back after suffering a disappointing loss to the New York Giants last week.

“You can’t turn the ball over,” Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said after the game, per ESPN. “That’s why we lost the game. We fight at the end, we get a touchdown, we win the game, we’re talking about different stuff. Not certain emotions and all that kind of stuff. At the end of the day, we’re football players. So we play football. You just can’t turn it over.” With the loss of Ruggs, the Raiders signed DeSean Jackson to add depth to the wide receiver position. Jackson has been in the NFL since 2008 and is a three-time Pro Bowler.