Las Vegas Raiders Player to Be Charged With DUI in Fatal Crash

Last Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in a car crash early Tuesday morning that killed one person and will lead to Ruggs being charged with DUI resulting in death, according to ESPN. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers “responded to a traffic collision near the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard and South Spring Valley Parkway, involving a Chevrolet Corvette and a Toyota Rav4. Responding officers located the Toyota on fire. Fire department personnel responded and located a deceased woman inside the Toyota. The preliminary investigation indicates the front of the Chevrolet collided with the rear of the Toyota.”

Police went on to say, “The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as 22-year-old Henry Rugs (sic) III, remained on scene and showed signs of impairment. He was transported to UMC hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Ruggs will be charged with DUI resulting in death. This is an on-going investigation.” A female passenger was in Ruggs’ car who was also transported to a hospital. If convicted, Ruggs could face up to 20 years in prison.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III was involved in a car crash early Tuesday morning that killed one person.



He will be charged with DUI resulting in death. https://t.co/RUX0K4f0Xd pic.twitter.com/TV8kZP9Tvu — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 2, 2021

“The Raiders are aware of an accident involving Henry Ruggs III that occurred this morning in Las Vegas. We are devastated by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family. We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time,” the team said in a statement.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the victim of this horrific tragedy,” an NFL spokesperson told Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. We will continue to gather facts and monitor the matter under our policies, but our thoughts at this time are with those impacted by this devastating incident.”

https://twitter.com/DylansRawTake/status/1455587781263114252?s=20

Ruggs was selected No. 12 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, Ruggs caught 26 passes for 452 yards and two touchdowns. And through seven games this season, Ruggs has recorded 24 receptions for 469 yards and two scores. Ruggs played college football at Alabama and helped the team win the national championship in 2017. In his three seasons with the Crimson Tide, Ruggs caught 98 passes for 1,716 yards and 24 touchdowns in 40 games.