Stephanie McMahon Reveals Injury Following WWE Exit

Stephanie McMahon just left WWE and is now dealing with an injury. The former WWE co-CEO and chairwoman went to social media last week to announce that she is dealing with an ankle injury and had surgery on it. She is now in the process of rehabbing the ankle.

"Busy week! Thank you Dr. Waldrop, [Andrews Sports Medicine] and the Orthopedic Center Staff for fixing my ankle!" McMahon wrote in the social media post. And to [Kevin Wilk] [Champion Sports Medicine] for already getting me started on rehab! (And of course to my amazing caregiver [TripleH])."

McMahon's announcement comes days after announcing her resignation from WWE after her father, Vince McMahon, returned to the company after retiring last summer. Nick Khan is now the sole CEO of WWE and Stephanie McMahon's husband, Triple H, remains the one who oversees weekly TV storylines.

"With Nick's leadership and Paul 'Triple H' Levesque as chief content officer, I am confident WWE is in the perfect place to continue to provide unparalleled creative content and drive maximum value for shareholders," Stephanie McMahon said in a statement. "WWE is in such a strong position that I have decided to return to my leave and take it one step further with my official resignation. I look forward to cheering on WWE from the other side of the business, where I started when I was a little kid, as a pure fan."

Vince McMahon will be WWE's executive chairman of the board. His retirement came after allegations of sexual misconduct that included non-disclosure agreement payments. "I'd like to express my full support for Stephanie's personal decision," he said in a statement. "I'll forever be grateful that she offered to step in during my absence and I'm truly proud of the job she did co-leading WWE. Stephanie has always been the ultimate ambassador for our company, and her decades of contributions have left an immeasurable impact on our brand."

Stephanie McMahon took a leave of absence in May but returned three weeks later to help WWE through her father's ordeal. She has been with WWE in some compacity since she was in middle school modeling shirts in the WWE Shop catalog. McMahon has held many positions, including the company's chief brand officer before becoming co-CEO and chairwoman.