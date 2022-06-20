Vince McMahon Sparks Confusion, Outrage for 'Smackdown' Appearance Amid Investigation
Vince McMahon is no longer the CEO and chairman of WWE (for the time being), but that didn't stop him from making an appearance on WWE SmackDown. Shortly after stepping down from his roles in WWE, McMahon appeared on SmackDown to address the WWE Universe.
"It's a privilege as always to stand before you here tonight," McMahon said, per Complex. "Those four words are 'then,' 'now,' 'forever,' and the most important word is 'together,'" he said. "Welcome to Smackdown!" McMahon stepped down while WWE investigates his role in allegedly paying his money to a former employee who had a relationship with him. In the meantime, Stephanie McMahon has been named interim CEO and chairwoman.
"I love this company and am committed to working with the Independent Directors to strengthen our culture and our Company; it is extremely important to me that we have a safe and collaborative workplace. I have committed to doing everything in my power to help the Special Committee complete its work, including marshaling the cooperation of the entire company to assist in the completion of the investigation and to implement its findings," Stephanie McMahon said. Here's a look at fans reacting to Vince McMahon's appearance on SmackDown.
Another Look
Vince McMahon’s opening segment on SmackDownpic.twitter.com/TM9lK6Qads— B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) June 18, 2022
One person responded: "I'm still trying to figure out why there was so much build up if he was going to cut a promo that bland! Typical Vince... Whether it's behind the curtain, in the ring, or in the sack, he always manages to build up everyone's expectations then leave them disappointed later on!"prevnext
Together?
Vince McMahon talking about some damn “Together” like we were part of that shit. I was at home big dawg #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/QI5eeIl2t5— Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) June 18, 2022
Another person replied: "Missed the point lol. All Vince did was state a powerful message and prove he always puts his company and fans before his personal life. The more people that shit on him the more it becomes sad you all don't realise without Vince you probably wouldn't even like wrestling."prevnext
Weird
Vince McMahon literally walked out to the ring, explained their "Then. Now. Forever. Together" tagline, said "Welcome to Smackdown," threw the microphone and left.
That was really weird.— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 18, 2022
One person asked: "How did FOX let this happen? I know it's ratings, but like why would you want this negative publicity?"prevnext
What?!
Vince McMahon arrived, got a huge pop, promoted the signature of his company and went away shaking hands with the crowd.
WHAT?!#SmackDown— Humble Wrestling (@WrestlingHumble) June 18, 2022
One Twitter user said: "In the eyes of the board the money is the issue, Vince could have had an affair with a ton of women he just didn't have to pay them. The misconduct is because she's an employee and there's a power imbalance with him being her boss."prevnext
No YouTube Love
Vince McMahon's 'promo' from #SmackDown last night currently has 𝟐𝟔,𝟎𝟎𝟎 dislikes on WWE's YouTube channel. pic.twitter.com/IVPHErHH5j— Wrestle Features (@WrestleFeatures) June 18, 2022
One fan said: "Soo what just cause you have an affair doesnt mean you should lose your job or company. Business and marriage are 2 different entities. We have always known he isnplowing other women. So what. It doesnt matter."prevnext
That's All Folks
Vince McMahon talks about the "THEN. NOW. FOREVER" from the show intro. Then says most importantly "TOGETHER", throws the mic, and leaves. Crowd reaction was positive and cheering.
That was it folks. #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/LXC4BEZSt9— Denise 'Hollywood It Girl' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) June 18, 2022
One fan replied: "Honestly, not surprised. I laughed when he threw the mic and walked out. I figured he wouldn't say much of anything, he just wanted the ratings boost."prevnext
Alter Ego Coming
Vince McMahon on Smackdown: "Allow me to introduce my previously unmentioned and now active WWE CEO... Ezikiel McMahon!" pic.twitter.com/MdqDBsXUaQ— Just Talk Wrestling (@JustTalkWrestle) June 17, 2022
And this fan said: "Also, if McMahon committed the infraction then why is the board also looking at Johnny Ace? Also, if McMahon and Linda have been separated for so many years as being reported how is it in the fair? This all tells me the guilty party might be Johnny Ace."prev