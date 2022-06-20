Vince McMahon Sparks Confusion, Outrage for 'Smackdown' Appearance Amid Investigation

Vince McMahon is no longer the CEO and chairman of WWE (for the time being), but that didn't stop him from making an appearance on WWE SmackDown. Shortly after stepping down from his roles in WWE, McMahon appeared on SmackDown to address the WWE Universe.

"It's a privilege as always to stand before you here tonight," McMahon said, per Complex. "Those four words are 'then,' 'now,' 'forever,' and the most important word is 'together,'" he said. "Welcome to Smackdown!" McMahon stepped down while WWE investigates his role in allegedly paying his money to a former employee who had a relationship with him. In the meantime, Stephanie McMahon has been named interim CEO and chairwoman.

"I love this company and am committed to working with the Independent Directors to strengthen our culture and our Company; it is extremely important to me that we have a safe and collaborative workplace. I have committed to doing everything in my power to help the Special Committee complete its work, including marshaling the cooperation of the entire company to assist in the completion of the investigation and to implement its findings," Stephanie McMahon said. Here's a look at fans reacting to Vince McMahon's appearance on SmackDown.