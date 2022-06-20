Vince McMahon Sparks Confusion, Outrage for 'Smackdown' Appearance Amid Investigation

By Brian Jones

Vince McMahon is no longer the CEO and chairman of WWE (for the time being), but that didn't stop him from making an appearance on WWE SmackDown. Shortly after stepping down from his roles in WWE, McMahon appeared on SmackDown to address the WWE Universe. 

"It's a privilege as always to stand before you here tonight," McMahon said, per Complex. "Those four words are 'then,' 'now,' 'forever,' and the most important word is 'together,'" he said. "Welcome to Smackdown!" McMahon stepped down while WWE investigates his role in allegedly paying his money to a former employee who had a relationship with him. In the meantime, Stephanie McMahon has been named interim CEO and chairwoman. 

"I love this company and am committed to working with the Independent Directors to strengthen our culture and our Company; it is extremely important to me that we have a safe and collaborative workplace.  I have committed to doing everything in my power to help the Special Committee complete its work, including marshaling the cooperation of the entire company to assist in the completion of the investigation and to implement its findings," Stephanie McMahon said. Here's a look at fans reacting to Vince McMahon's appearance on SmackDown.   

Another Look

One person responded: "I'm still trying to figure out why there was so much build up if he was going to cut a promo that bland! Typical Vince... Whether it's behind the curtain, in the ring, or in the sack, he always manages to build up everyone's expectations then leave them disappointed later on!"

prevnext

Together?

Another person replied: "Missed the point lol. All Vince did was state a powerful message and prove he always puts his company and fans before his personal life. The more people that shit on him the more it becomes sad you all don't realise without Vince you probably wouldn't even like wrestling."

prevnext

Weird

One person asked: "How did FOX let this happen? I know it's ratings, but like why would you want this negative publicity?"

prevnext

What?!

One Twitter user said: "In the eyes of the board the money is the issue, Vince could have had an affair with a ton of women he just didn't have to pay them. The misconduct is because she's an employee and there's a power imbalance with him being her boss."

prevnext

No YouTube Love

One fan said: "Soo what just cause you have an affair doesnt mean you should lose your job or company. Business and marriage are 2 different entities. We have always known he isnplowing other women. So what. It doesnt matter."

prevnext

That's All Folks

One fan replied: "Honestly, not surprised. I laughed when he threw the mic and walked out. I figured he wouldn't say much of anything, he just wanted the ratings boost."

prevnext
0comments

Alter Ego Coming

And this fan said: "Also, if McMahon committed the infraction then why is the board also looking at Johnny Ace? Also, if McMahon and Linda have been separated for so many years as being reported how is it in the fair? This all tells me the guilty party might be Johnny Ace."

prev
Start the Conversation

of