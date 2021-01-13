Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich Rips Donald Trump’s Response to George Floyd Protests, Calls Him ‘Deranged Idiot’

Gregg Popovich has had enough with Donald Trump. The San Antonio Spurs head coach recently sounded off to David Zirin of The Nation about Trump’s response to the George Floyd protests going on across the country. Popovich is not happy with the president’s leadership skills and not standing up for black people during this difficult time.

“He’s a destroyer,” Popovich said. “To be in his presence makes you die. He will eat you alive for his own purposes. I’m appalled that we have a leader who can’t say ‘black lives matter.’ That’s why he hides in the White House basement. He is a coward. He creates a situation and runs away like a grade-schooler. Actually, I think it’s best to ignore him. There is nothing he can do to make this better because of who he is: a deranged idiot.” Popovich also said the country needs a leader who will say ‘black lives matter,’ but Trump won’t do it. The five-time NBA champion added the “system has to change” and he’ll do everything he can to help.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s unbelievable,” Popovich stated. “If Trump had a brain, even if it was 99 percent cynical, he would come out and say something to unify people. But he doesn’t care about bringing people together. Even now. That’s how deranged he is. It’s all about him.” Trump has been scrutinized for the things he said on Twitter when it comes to the protesters. He insulated that the looters should be shot and slammed governors across the country for their responses to the riots.

“You’re making a mistake because you’re making yourselves look like fools,” Trump said via Ed O’Keefe of CBS News. “And some have done a great job. But a lot of you, it’s not – it’s not a great day for our country.” He continued: “You know when other countries watch this, they’re watching this, the next day wow, they’re really a push over. And we can’t be a push over. And we have all the resources – it’s not like we don’t have the resources. So, I don’t know what you’re doing.” Popovich has never been a fan of Trump, calling him out multiple times since becoming president. Trump is likely not a fan of Popovich either, ripping him for “pandering to China” last year.