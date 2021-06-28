'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Fans Can Get Their Own Tune Squad Jersey

✖

Space Jam: A New Legacy, will hit theatres and HBO Max in less than a month, and fans can now look like the stars of the film. It was announced on Monday that McDonald's and Diamond Supply Co. have teamed up to create McDonald’s x Diamond Supply Co. x Space Jam: A New Legacy Collection — a custom line of jerseys, shorts, hoodies and more. It's to celebrate 25 years of Space Jam teaming up with McDonald's' which started with the Happy Meal in 1996.

The jerseys are classic-cut and spotlight the Tune Squad, which is led by Bugs and Lola Bunny. There are also matching basketball shorts, a t-shirt and a cotton sweatshirt with the Tune Squad players dunking and dribbling. Fans can purchase the other jerseys at DiamondSupply.com starting on July 3 at 12 p.m. ET.

Space Jam: A New Legacy stars LeBron James, and he will lead the Tune Squad against the Goon Squad. When speaking to Entertainment Weekly, James talked about his love for Space Jam, which starred Michael Jordan and was released in 1996.

"Just growing up and loving the NBA, and obviously loving Michael Jordan, and loving the Looney Tunes, it was an automatic and a very organic blend between the two worlds," James said. "And it was fun to see what MJ and Bugs and Taz and all those great toons were able to go through in that first movie. It was pretty cool, man, as a kid, wanting to see inspiration from movies and from people that you look up to, and people that you watch on a day-to-day basis. So it definitely had a big part of my childhood."

James was also asked about discussing the new film with Jordan. "No, I haven't had a conversation with Mike about Space Jam, but I hope to if he gets an opportunity to see the movie," James stated. "I did my best to continue it. I think one thing that we will show the viewers is that it's not a sequel. It's its own movie and twist. But to be able to just be in the Space Jam world, it's something that Mike created and is his." Space Jam: A New Legacy, is set to be released on Friday, July 16. A video game based on the film will be released on the Xbox on July 15.