'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Reveals Entire Toon Squad in Latest Trailer

A new trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy was just released and reveals the entire Toon Squad. This is the second trailer to be released, with the first one being focused on the different Warner Bros. properties that will be in the Space Jam sequel. This second trailer focuses on James and the Toon Squad members such as Bugs Bunny and Lola Bunny, who is voiced by Zendaya.

In Space Jam: A New Legacy, The Toon Squad will be taking on the Goon Squad in a basketball game and will consist of real NBA and WNBA players. LeBron James is the leader of the Toon Squad and is starting to do more promoting for the movie since his NBA season ended recently with the Los Angeles Lakers losing to the Phoenix Suns in the playoffs.

"This would be my first time being the lead of a movie, so definitely a lot of nerves, knowing that I had to carry the majority of the movie," James said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly in March. "But I prepared, and I was very focused on just being myself, and also giving myself to the film and to the cast, so we can make a very good movie for the viewers, for families. I think the families of the world are going to go out and see this, and be like, "Wow, this is a great family movie for all ages to be able to sit down and relate to and enjoy and laugh."

Space Jam was released in 1996 and featured Michael Jordan. It's been teased that Jordan will be in Space Jam: A New Legacy, but it won't be what people expect, according to Don Cheadle who also stars in the film.

"I think one thing that we will show the viewers is that it's not a sequel. It's its own movie and twist," James stated. "But to be able to just be in the Space Jam world, it's something that Mike created and is his. I respect that, and I held that with a lot of responsibility." Space Jam: A New Legacy will hit theatres and HBO Max on July 16. The movie also stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Gabriel Iglesias and Jeff Bergman who voices Bugs Bunny. NBA stars Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson and Damian Lillard are members of the Goon Squad as well as WNBA stars Diana Taurasi and Nneka Ogwumike.