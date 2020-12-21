'Sons of Anarchy' Alum Theo Rossi Shares Love to Randy Savage on Instagram

✖

Actor Theo Rossi (Sons of Anarchy, Luke Cage) has an Instagram account full of adorable animal photos, PSAs about wearing a mask and messages about taking care of other people. He also posts tributes to high-profile figures that have made an impact on the world, including a professional wrestler who passed away in 2011. Rossi recently shared a tribute to "Macho Man" Randy Savage.

Rossi delivered a brief, but direct, message. He posted a photo of the late wrestler flexing and pointing at his bicep. He then added two goat emojis, a crown emoji and the hashtag "GOAT" to get his point across. Rossi holds Savage in very high regard, and he ensured that everyone is well aware of this fact with his Instagram post.

"Oh yeah......The Cream of the Crop......Miss Elizabeth......old school," one fan commented in response to the photo. Several others weighed in and expressed the opinion that Savage was an iconic figure in professional wrestling. Although others just talking about hearing the late performer say "oh yeah" over and over in their heads.

One of the most popular figures in WWF and WCW, Savage had a 32-year career that included 29 championship reigns. He also became a two-time WWF World Heavyweight Champion while boasting a level of fame on par with Hulk Hogan. Savage made such an impact on professional wrestling that WWE named him "the greatest titleholder of all time."

Rossi has previously used his Instagram account to pay tribute to iconic figures following their deaths. One example was a post in August on what would have been Kobe Bryant's 42nd birthday. Rossi of the late Los Angeles Lakers star who died in a Jan. 26 helicopter crash, along with the message: "[Mamba Forever]."

The Luke Cage star also posted another tribute to Bryant when he passed away. "ALL the PRAYERS, POWER and LOVE to the families of ALL those lost in the tragic helicopter crash today," Rossi wrote on Jan. 26. "Hold those you LOVE close and LIVE life with the same relentless passion #KobeBryant had towards his LIFE and the game he loved to play. This LIFE is a BLINK."

Rossi has continued to highlight important figures with his social media profile. He posted tributes to Chadwick Boseman, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Rep. John Lewis, Robin Williams and Nipsey Hussle among others. Each time, he added messages about the impact that each individual made on their respective industries or the world in general.