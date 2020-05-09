Little Richard: 'Sons of Anarchy' Alum Theo Rossi Remembers the Rock 'Game Changer'

✖

Former Sons of Anarchy and Marvel's Luke Cage actor Theo Rossi was among the celebrities to remember the work and impact of Little Richard. The architect of Rock and Roll died on Saturday age age 87 from cancer. Born Richard Penniman, Little Richard was best known for his legendary hit singles "Tutti Frutti," "Good Golly Miss Molly," "Long Tall Sally," "Rip It Up" and "Lucille."

Rossi, who played Juan Carlos "Juice" Ortiz on Sons of Anarchy and Hernan "Shades" Alveraz on Luke Cage, shared a quartet of Little Richard photos on Twitter. "Game changer, Time shifter, Originator, Emancipator, Architect of ROCK n' ROLL," Rossi wrote. "Rest [Little Richard]," the actor added, alongside two crown emojis, as well as praying hands and lightning bolt emojis.

Game changer

Time shifter

Originator

Emancipator

Architect of ROCK n' ROLL Rest 👑#LittleRichard 🙏🏽⚡️👑 pic.twitter.com/r5DOddkvpa — THEO (@Theorossi) May 9, 2020

Richard's influence on the world of music was made clear by the never-ending number of tributes that came pouting in Saturday morning. Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger shared a heartbreaking tribute, calling Richard the "biggest inspiration" of his early years. "His music still has the same raw electric energy hen you play it now as it did when it first shot through the music scene in the mid '50s," Jagger added.

"So sad to hear that my old friend Little Richard has passed," Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards wrote in his own tribute. "There will never be another!!! He was the true spirit of Rock’n Roll!"

The Beatles recorded a handful of Richard's hits, including "Kansas City/Hey! Hey! Hey! Hey!" and "Long Tall Sally," and some of Paul McCartney's songs were directly inspired by him. "God bless little Richard one of my all-time musical heroes. Peace and love to all his family," drummer Ringo Starr wrote on Instagram. "A night to remember little Richard. And the boys peace and love," Starr added in another post, alongside a photo the Beatles took with Richard.

Little Richard died Saturday, his son, Danny Jones Penniman, told Rolling Stone. His lawyer, Bill Sobel, later told the magazine the cause of death was cancer. Richard was among the first 10 acts inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and was nicknamed "The Innovator, The Originator and the Architect of Rock and Roll." He received Lifetime Achievement Awards from the Recording Academy and the Rhythm and Blues Foundation. "Tutti Frutti" was selected to join the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry in 2010.