Nick Cordero Dead: 'Sons of Anarchy' Star Theo Rossi Expresses Condolences With Heartwrenching Message

Sons of Anarchy actor Theo Rossi is just one of the many actors mourning the loss of their colleague, Nick Cordero. The Tony-nominated Broadway star, who appeared on television in Blue Bloods and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, died Sunday morning following a three-month-long battle with coronavirus complications at age 41. Rossi sent his condolences of Cordero's family and noted how many followed Cordero's fight with COVID-19.

"Rest in Paradise & ALL the Power [Nick Cordero]," Rossi, who played Juan Carlos "Juice" Alvarez on Sons of Anarchy, tweeted. "All the LOVE to his family and close ones from ours. WE followed your journey and your fighting spirit has touched the world." Rossi concluded his message by sending Cordero's family "peace and blessings," and included a praying hands emoji between two crowns.

Dozens of other actors from the stage and screen have joined Rossi in sending condolences to Cordero's family. Some also reminded fans to take the coronavirus seriously. "I can honestly tell you I have never met a kinder human being. Don't believe that COVID only claims the elderly and infirm," Zack Braff, who worked with Cordero on Bullets Over Broadway, wrote. "I am so grateful for the time we had."

"This just breaks my heart. #NickCordero was so talented and the love and faith of his wife was so inspiring," Community star Yvette Nicole Brown tweeted. "Please pray for her and their one-year-old son and then listen to the great talent we lost." She included a link to Cordero's performance of "One of the Great Ones" from A Bronx Tale: The Musical.

Cordero spent more than 90 days in the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was hospitalized for pneumonia in late March and tested positive for the coronavirus. His wife Amanda Kloots provided fans with daily updates on his health, recently revealing that he might need a double lung transplant to survive. On Sunday night, she shared the heartbreaking news of his death. Cordero is survived by Kloots and their 1-year-old son Elvis.

"You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nick's song, 'Live Your Life,'" Kloots told fans. "We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, 'They’ll give you hell but don’t you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,' I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man."