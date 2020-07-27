Social Media Explodes After Mike Ditka Blasts NFL Players Who Kneel During National Anthem

When the 2020 NFL season begins, it's very likely players will kneel during the national anthem to protest the systemic racism going on in the country. That doesn't sit well with former Chicago Bears head coach Mike Ditka, who recently called out players who take a knee during the national anthem. The Pro Football Hall of Famer recently spoke to TMZ about why he feels players should stand when the Star-Spangled Banner is played before games.

"If you can't respect our national anthem, get the hell out of the country," Ditka said. "That's the way I feel. Of course, I'm old fashioned, so I'm only going to say what I feel. You don't protest against the flag, and you don't protest against this country who's given you the opportunities to make a living playing a sport that you never thought would happen. So, I don't want to hear all the crap."

This is not the first time Ditka has expressed his feeling about players kneeling. Before an NFL game in 2017, Ditka was interviewed by radio host Jim Gray and said: "If you don't respect our country, then you shouldn't be in this country playing football… So I would say, adios." Here's a look at what fans had to say about Ditka's comments.