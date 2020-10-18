'SNL' Viewers Spot Titans Logo From Scrapped Sketch During Justin Bieber Performance

✖

The Tennessee Titans sparked criticism in recent weeks after a COVID-19 outbreak resulted in the postponement of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, it appears that one potential source of criticism stayed away from the NFL team. Eagle-eyed viewers spotted a Tennessee Titans logo sitting in the shadows during the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live.

The moment occurred as musical guest Justin Bieber took the stage for his performance. He walked through a dimly lit studio toward his microphone, but fans paid more attention to the side of the shot. Several pointed out that the Titans' logo was randomly sitting off to the side. The sight created excitement among some fans as they anticipated a coronavirus-themed sketch, but the logo never made another appearance.

"Giant Titans logo making a random cameo appearance during the Bieber song on SNL. Weird," one person commented on Twitter while watching the episode. Many proclaimed that there would be a "cut for time" sketch soon surfacing on YouTube or another platform. Other Twitter users said that there was a backdrop of Nissan Stadium sitting nearby as well.

SNL has routinely poked fun at the NFL and some of the issues that distract from the games on the field. One previous sketch featuring Chris Pratt even discussed legal issues. The players had to introduce themselves to the viewers at home by listing the charges against them. Pratt, in particular, said that his character had been charged with "involuntary prostitution."

The Titans had more than 20 players and coaches test positive for coronavirus following a Week 3 battle with the Minnesota Vikings. The Minneapolis team avoided any positive tests or outbreaks, but the Titans had to shut down the facility for more than 10 days. Some of the players that tested positive were defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson, linebacker Kamalei Correa, cornerback Kristian Fulton, wide receiver Adam Humphries, defensive lineman DaQuan Jones, long-snapper Beau Brinkley, wide receiver Cameron Batson, tight end Tommy Hudson, fullback Khari Blasingame and cornerback Greg Mabin.

The Tennessee Titans returned to the football field on Tuesday night for a game against the Buffalo Bills, which they won 42-16. They avoided further outbreaks during the shortened schedule and took part in another game on Sunday afternoon. The Titans hosted the AFC South-rival Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium.