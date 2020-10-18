'SNL': Trump Sons Return to ‘Weekend Update,' Bring New Sibling Along

✖

Saturday Night Live cast members Mikey Day and Alex Moffatt brought back their impressions of Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, respectively, on the latest "Weekend Update" segment, but they were not alone. This time along, they brought in a party-ready caricature of Tiffany Trump, played by Chloe Fineman. They discussed their father's reelection chances, debts and more.

The bit began with Donald Jr. and Eric sliding behind the "Weekend Update" desk, with Donald claiming he saw Colin Jost at a boat parade in honor of his father, President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, Eric was muzzled by a face mask with a Paw Patrol design. They then tag-teamed a series of updates about their dad's campaign, with Eric interjecting with unflattering details.

"I've been out on the campaign trail super-spreading my father's message, and Eric had his very first Zoom business meeting today," Donald Jr. said, with Eric adding, "I was 'muted.'"

Trump then added that "Dad isn't worried about losing this election, in fact he's...," before being cut off by Eric, who interjected, "terrified!" Donald Trump then assured viewers that the POTUS is confident that his base would vote on Election Day. Eric then let it slip that Trump calls his supporters "white trash."

Next up was Tiffany's segment, with Eric admitting that Ivanka wasn't there because she "doesn't like" them. Tiffany rolled in equipped with a sailor's hat and a bottle of champagne, as a reference to her highly criticized birthday festivities this past week.

"I'm just trying to be a relatable millennial, Colin," Fineman's Tiffany said. "But yeah, the media got all butthurt because I was partying maskless in Miami with the first 20 randos to slide in my DMs. But, I mean, I'm a stepchild named Tiffany, it's kind of my job to get faded in South Beach."

While her father recently tested positive for COVID-19, she later added that she was not afraid of spreading the coronavirus because "Daddy's always taking the six-foot social distance rule very seriously with me."

To round out the bit, Eric and Tiffany realized they had never actually met, which Eric eventually calling her as "Not-vanka." That pair then united to cut off Donald Jr. when he said, "Colin, you know how my dad does business. He goes big or..." Eric and Tiffany simultaneously added, "He goes to jail!"

Saturday Night Live airs weekly at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Clips from past episodes are available to watch on YouTube, and the most recent episodes are streaming in full on Hulu.