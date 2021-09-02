Simone Biles Sends Message to Her Haters on Social Media

Simone Biles has been through a lot this year, which has led to some people on social media attacking her. The gymnastics superstar took to Twitter to send a message to her haters, who have called out some of the decisions she has made, specifically during the Olympics.

In the tweet, Biles wrote: “some of the stuff I’ve been through publicly and having such negative responses makes me hope your peers/family don’t see what y’all tweet. It’s really sad. I hope they never go or have gone through some of the same things.” Biles withdrew from multiple events from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to her dealing with the “twisties.” She did compete in the balance beam and won the bronze medal. And with her being on Team USA, Biles won a silver medal for the team competition.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When speaking to PEOPLE last month, Biles talked about her road to recovery. She said dealing with it was “the craziest feeling ever. Not having an inch of control over your body. What’s even scarier is since I have no idea where I am in the air, I also have NO idea how I’m going to land or what I’m going to land on.” Shortly after winning the bronze medal at the Olympics, Biles got candid about mental health.

“I’m going home in one piece, which I was a little bit nervous about,” Biles said to Mike Tirico of NBC Sports. “So, I’m not mad. It’s not how I wanted it to go, but I think we’ve opened bigger doors and bigger conversations.” She also talked about her “twisties” situation. “Just completely random,” Biles continued. “I went to do a floor pass and I just got lost in the air and I was like, ‘OK, it was a fluke.’ Didn’t do anymore. The next day we had a little practice before team final and I was like, ‘OK, well, I have to do that again because that was really weird and it seemed off.’ And then I just could not get a sense of where I was in the air.”

Biles is taking some time off and supporting her boyfriend Jonathan Owens, who plays for the Houston Texans. This week, Owens was waived by the Texans but was brought back to the team to be part of the practice squad. Biles and Owens have been dating for over a year.