Shannon Sharpe Reacts to Capitol Chaos: 'Trump and His Minions Are Trying a Coup Attempt'

Shannon Sharpe went off on the protesters who breached the Capitol building in Washington D.C. on Wednesday afternoon. The Pro Football Hall of Famer went to Twitter to call out and the protesters and President Donald Trump. The protesters were at the Capitol to object to Congress' vote to certify President-elect Joe Biden's win.

"Pres Trump and his minions are trying a coup attempt," Sharpe tweeted. "This is sedition. President Trump and a certain numbers of Republican Senators, Representatives have been heading dwn this path for 4 yrs and here we are. I need Black Lives Matter energy from law enforcement." Sharpe went on to ask where were the police officers when the protesters stormed the Capitol.

"Where are the police?" he wrote in another tweet. "Do we think an all black protest group could’ve stormed the Capitol and not 1 shot fired, no tear gas. Peaceful protestors got pepper sprayed so Trump could hold a Bible upside for a photo in front of church. Yet, I’m told everyone is treated equally in [American Flag emoji]." The former Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens tight end also noted that this type of chaos doesn't happen in this country.

"This doesn’t seem real," the Fox Sports host added. "I’m watching this and it reminds me of when the citizens storm government buildings, try and overthrow the government. This happens in 3rd world countries not America. Don’t know IF* America will ever be the same." Sharpe is not the only one to call out Trump or the protesters. There were reports of Trump's aides pleading with him to issue a stronger statement telling the protesters to stop. During the protests, the President released a video telling the county the election was "stolen" from him.

"I know your pain; I know your hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election, and everyone knows it, especially the other side," Trump said at the beginning of the video. ..."But you have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law and order. "We don't want anybody hurt. It's a very tough period of time. There's never been a time like this where such a thing happened where they could take it away from all of us — from me, from you, from our country. This was a fraudulent election."