Donald Trump Won't Issue Stronger Statement to 'Calm Riots' Against Mob, Despite Aides' Pleas

✖

Protesters have breached the Capitol building in Washington D.C., and many are asking more from President Donald Trump. While Trump told the protesters to be peaceful, he has been asked to make a stronger statement as the chaos at the Capitol continues. According to Maggie Haberman of the New York Times. Trump won't issue a stronger statement despite pleas from people close to him.

"Per people close to the White House, several official and unofficial aides are trying - without success - to get the president to issue a stronger statement," Haberman wrote on Twitter. "He simply won't do it. He's been furious at Pence for refusing to do something he doesn't have power to do and that's that." Haberman also wrote that the president's language when it comes to denouncing the protesters implies that things won't slow down anytime soon.

"Nearly every denunciation of the violence from the president or his daughter or the president’s lawyer has included language giving members of the rioting mob a permission structure," she tweeted. "Ivanka Trump called them “patriots,” Giuliani tells them they’re on the right side of history."

CNN's Jim Acosta reported that a White House Adviser said some aides around Trump are becoming furious that he won't do more to stop what's going on at the Capitol. They have been begging Trump to come out and make a statement for things to calm down.

"He doesn't want to do more than what he is doing right now, the adviser said to Acosta. "If we could throw him to the angry mob, we'd throw him to the angry mob now." Trump made a statement on Twitter, asking the protesters to be peaceful.

"Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement," Trump wrote. "They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!" He then posted another tweet, writing: "I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!"

The protesters were at the Capitol to object to Congress' certification of the 2020 presidential election results. Joe Biden will be the next President of the United States and will be inaugurated on Jan. 20.